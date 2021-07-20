Motorcylist killed in Jordanstown Shore Road crash

The scene of the crash. Picture: Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A2 Shore Road at Jordanstown in County Antrim.

The single-vehicle collision took place shortly after 11pm on Monday night and police were called to the scene along with the ambulance service.

The male rider of a black Suzuki motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The route has now reopened after being closed in both directions between Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus due to the road traffic collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2383 of 19/07/21.