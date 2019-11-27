Motorist dragged from van in west Belfast hijacking

The PSNI urged anyone with information to come forward (stock photo)

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses after a man hijacked a van in the west of the city on Monday.

The incident, in which a motorist was dragged from the vehicle, happened at around 3.30pm.

The van was seized on Leeson Street, off the Falls Road, and then driven in the direction of Cullingtree Road.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Burnaby Walk.

Police are appealing to any members of the public with dashcam footage to pass it on, or contact detectives.

The hijacking follows a similar incident in the area at the beginning of the month, in which a woman's car was taken at knifepoint on Sorella Street.

Sinn Fein's Paul Maskey condemned the people behind the latest hijacking.

"This must have been a very frightening experience for the driver of the van," he said.

"It is the last thing anyone would expect to happen to them on a busy road in our city.

"I would urge anyone with information on this incident on Monday to bring it forward to the police".

The PSNI also urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1263 of 25/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."