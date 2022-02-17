Motorist lucky to be alive after tree falls on his car during Storm Dudley

Roads closed and power lost as bad weather batters province

A small boat struggles through the waves off the north coast. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

A large tree that fell on a man’s car on the Lislaban Road, Cloughmills. Credit: Steven McAuley

A motorist was lucky to escape with his life yesterday after a tree fell on his car in strong winds caused by Storm Dudley.

He was driving on the Lislaban Road in Cloughmills, Co Antrim, when the tree hit his car in the afternoon.

The storm triggered downpours and strong winds across Northern Ireland.

The gusts, which peaked at 63mph at Orlock Head, near Bangor, felled a number of trees.

Rough conditions: Giant waves on the north coast

Power supplies were also affected, with hundreds of people in Co Londonderry and Co Armagh left without electricity during the day.

There were fallen trees and road closures in Tyrone — between Gortin and Plumbridge — near Limavady and Lisburn.

Traffic on Londonderry’s Foyle Bridge was also restricted to 30mph.

An amber warning — the second highest — was in place until midnight yesterday.

A yellow weather warning for the entirety of the province was expected to remain in place until 6am today.

But it was not just Northern Ireland that was badly affected, with the storm also bringing heavy rain and strong winds to other parts of the UK.

The Met Office said the bad weather had hit northern areas particularly hard.

A spokesman added: “We’ve seen Storm Dudley move in over the course of the day, with strong winds and heavy rain across northern parts of the country.

“This is a complete contrast to areas in the south, which have been rather mild and calm for the most part, the temperature even reaching 17C in some areas.

“Exposed areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and northern England have seen wind speeds largely between 60mph and 70mph.

“The worst affected areas reached and even surpassed 80mph [yesterday] afternoon.”

Storm Dudley is the first of two weather systems expected to hit the UK and Ireland this week, with Storm Eunice predicted to land tomorrow.

The Met Office expects snow and more wind to arrive in Northern Ireland by the end of week.

It has issued a further weather warning that comes into force at 3am tomorrow and runs until 6pm.