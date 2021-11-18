Motorists urged to seek alternative routes following three separate collisions – including M1 crash

The PSNI has advised motorists to seek alternative routes following three separate road collisions on Thursday afternoon – one which has been described as serious.

The Ballyblack Road in Newtownards is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision,

There are also long delays on the M2 close to Fortwilliam for southbound traffic due to a collision.

Motorists are also advised that lane three of the M1, westbound, between the junctions of Stockman’s Lane and Broadway, is currently blocked due to a three-vehicle crash.

A spokesperson said on Thursday that drivers should seek alternative routes if possible and to please exercise caution.

There are no further details at present.