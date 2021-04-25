Mount Vernon shooting victim shot once in the chest

Police are appealing for information following Saturday’s attack

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Mount Vernon Park area of Belfast on April 24, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI are investigating the attempted murder of a 51-year-old man in north Belfast after he was shot in the chest on Saturday.

It was reported at 8.50pm that the male had been shot in a property in the Mount Vernon Park area.

Detectives believe a gunman got out of a black-coloured three-door Renault Clio with distinctive, heavily-tinted rear windows.

He then approached an address in Mount Vernon Park and knocked the front door.

“As the victim opened it, he was shot once in the chest with what we believe was a handgun, through the door of the house,” explained Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“This was a reckless and callous act, and certainly an attempt to kill this man in cold blood,” said Mr McDonnell.

“There were four other people in the house at the time of the shooting who could have easily been caught up in the violence.

“The person or people who carried out this murderous attempt had no regard for any of them - or for the neighbours and local people who were in the area, enjoying the late evening sunshine.”

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly brand the shooting “concerning”.

“There is no place for guns on our streets no matter which area it is or which organisation is involved,” he said.

“I condemn this shooting and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey said he was “shocked and appalled”.

"I hope that the victim's injuries are not life-threatening and that he will be able to make a full and speedy recovery,” he continued.

“This constituency has suffered enough over the years. We neither want nor need this criminal activity on our streets and it must be ended.

“I urge anyone who can assist the police investigation to bring forward whatever information they have.”

Police have appealed to anyone with dashcam footage of the black Clio being driven in the Mount Vernon area on Saturday night between 7pm and 10pm, or with any other information, to contact detectives immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1901 24/04/21.

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.