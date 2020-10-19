Mountain rescue: walker is injured after Slieve Donard fall

Incident: the Mourne Mountain Rescue team and members of the Fire Service help a walker who sustained a head injury in a fall on Slieve Donard

Rescue teams scrambled to the slopes of Slieve Donard yesterday after a man sustained head injuries after a fall while walking on the mountain.

Eighteen members of the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team were joined by the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) as the mountainside drama unfolded yesterday afternoon.

The injured walker had fallen while descending the popular Glen River path down from the mountain.

NIFRS rescuers, who were first to reach the incident scene, provided initial first aid to the injured man.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue team was also aided by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

The casualty was given emergency treatment on the hillside, and was then carried by stretcher to a forest roadside where he was transferred to an ambulance.

The injured man was then taken to Daisy Hill Hospital at Newry for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Yesterday's rescue came just a day after another walker became ill and died while walking in the Mournes.

His name has not yet been released.