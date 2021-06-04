Mountbatten diaries would benefit Irish history, says writer Andrew Lowie

Biographer launches crowdfunding drive to gain access to late royal’s memoirs

A biographer who says he has spent £250,000 in a legal battle to unearth Lord Mountbatten’s secret diaries insists the documents could give further insight into the late royal’s activities in Ireland.

Andrew Lowie, who wrote the Mountbattens: Their Lives and Loves, a Sunday Times bestseller, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to gain full access to the diaries and correspondence of Lord Mountbatten.

The late Prince Philip’s uncle was killed in an IRA bomb that exploded on a fishing boat on August 27 off the coast of Mullaghmore, Co Sligo. The attack also took the lives of teenager Paul Maxwell, who was aged 15, Lord Mountbatten's 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull and Lady Doreen Brabourne (83), his daughter's mother-in-law.

Lord Mountbatten had been holidaying at his summer home, Classiebawn Castle and had been a frequent visitor to the Republic.

A prolific diary writer, the writings of the reported mentor of Prince Charles are held by the University of Southampton.

Lord Mountbatten served as the last viceroy of India before becoming First Sea Lord and Chief of the Defence Staff, and his diaries could give a greater understanding of historic events such as abdication of Edward VIII, the Suez crisis and events leading up to his murder.

The Cabinet Office, however, has said it working with the university – which obtained the diaries when it purchased the Broadlands Archives a decade ago – to ensure “sensitive information” is “handled appropriately”.

Mr Lowie told the Belfast Telegraph that, given public money was used to pay for the diaries, which cost a total of £4.5m when the archive was purchased by the university, access should be granted to the entire archive.

"When the archive was bought, it was bought on condition that it be all freely available to all,” he explained.

"I knew about these diaries and writings – it’s literally hundreds of pages. They’re important because they will shed light on the couple [the Mountbattens] and events like the Second World War, the abdication crisis.

"They may well give us clues as to what he was doing in Ireland in 1960s and 1970s. How often he went to Belfast and who he knew.”

His plea has won cross-party support from Westminster MPs.

Meanwhile, historian Robert Lacey, who was an adviser on the Netflix series The Crown, has said he was appalled to hear access to the archive has been restricted, because Lord Mountbatten himself wanted them to be made public.

Mr Lowie explained: “Lord Mountbatten wrote these papers knowing they probably would be made public. It was all kept on the basis it would kept as a living tribute to him.

"I’ve spent £250,000 of my own money so far over the past four years. The deadline for the crowdfunding campaign is Saturday night for £50,000 to carry on the case. I’ve run out of money and we’re £16,000 short.

A University of Southampton spokesman has previously said some of Lord Mountbatten’s diaries and Countess Mountbatten’s papers have been made available online.

The spokesman also said the university was “directed to keep a small number of papers closed until we were otherwise advised”.

For further information about the crowdfunding campaign, please visit: www.crowdjustice.com/case/andrew-lownies-case/