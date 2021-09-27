Mourne fundraising hike helps to drum up support for statue of war veteran Robert Hill Hanna

Stonemason David Weir with a replica of what the statue of Robert Hill Hanna VC will look like.

Members of the Schomberg Society at Hanna's Close with the special commemorative drum.

A special fundraising hike has helped to ‘drum’ up support and funds which are being raised to erect a statue in Kilkeel’s Lower Square in honour of a Victoria Cross winner from the First World War.

Planning approval has already been granted for a life-size statue of Kilkeel-born Sgt Major Robert Hill Hanna in the heart of the Co Down fishing port.

Hanna won the VC in August 1917 when he led his men under heavy machine-gun fire to capture a German strongpoint at Lens in France. He was 30 at the time.

It is expected to cost in the region of £40,000 to create the statue from Portland Stone. It will also sit on a boulder of Mourne granite to reflect his Mourne roots and made by stonemason David Weir.

The fundraising drive for the project is being spearheaded by the Ulster Scots Schomberg Society in Kilkeel.

Approximately 30 people, including members of the society and the local Mourne community, as well as relatives of Robert Hill Hanna VC, embarked on an epic 15-mile hike up Northern Ireland’s tallest peak, Slieve Donard as the weekend to fundraise for the statue.

They began the hike from Robert Hill Hanna’s homestead Hanna’s Close outside Kilkeel carrying a commemorative Lambeg Drum which was made specially to honour the war veteran, weighing somewhere in the region of 16 to 18kg.

The Robert Hill Hanna VC Memorial Lambeg Drum is owned by Kilkeel man, John Hanna, who is a distant relative of Robert Hill Hanna VC.

It was made by Ahogill man Bertie Brown and painted by Norman Carlisle, of Sandy Row, in the year 2000.

John previously accompanied Robert’s son, Bob Hanna, in 2017 to lay a wreath at the VC winners grave in Vancouver to mark the 100th anniversary of Robert Hill Hanna winning his VC.

A representative of the Schomberg Society said: “On Saturday’s route our team made their way past the building which was Robert Hill Hanna’s Primary School in Ballinran, and paused to play the Robert Hill Hanna VC Lambeg Drum at this location as part of the sponsored walk.

“Robert Hill Hanna was an Ulster Scot who many today are very proud of in the Kingdom of Mourne and the Schomberg Society believes this statue will be a fitting tribute to the memory of one of Kilkeel and Ulster’s finest sons.

“Descended from one of the first Scottish families to settle in Mourne during the 17th century, Robert Hill Hanna emigrated to Canada before the outbreak of World War One. However, he maintained strong links with his hometown of Kilkeel, returning on occasions to visit friends and family.’’

Mr Hanna was born in Aughnahoory, in 1887, before emigrating to Canada at the age of 18 where he worked as a lumberjack before joining the Canadian Army in 1914.

After the war he returned to Canada and ran a logging company. He died aged 79 and is buried in Burnaby, British Colombia.

A commemorative VC stone was unveiled at his birthplace on the 100th anniversary of the award in 2017.

If you would like to donate or contribute in any way towards the erection of a statue in his honour, please get in contact with the Schomberg Society.

Donations can be made via the Schomberg Society’s online 'Go Fund Me' page using the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/robert-hill-hanna-victoria-cross-statue-kilkeel