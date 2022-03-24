Mourne gorse fire extinguished after ‘deliberate’ ignition

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed a gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains has now been extinguished.

A spokesperson said the blaze at Bloody Bridge was dealt with by 1.30pm, and at its height six fire appliances and the Specialist Wildfire Team were in attendance.

They added: “Firefighters used beaters and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire. NIFRS was supported at the incident by partner agencies Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Mourne Heritage Trust. The incident was dealt with at 1.30pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

The latest incident follows multiple wildfires this week in both the Mourne Mountains and in the Black Mountain and Cavehill areas of Belfast.

Gorse fires in the Mourne Mountains have been extinguished. Pic: NIFRS

On Thursday, a joint appeal was issued by the Department of Agriculture, NIFRS and PSNI for the public to act responsibly during the dry Spring weather.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said: “We all saw the damage that was done in the Mournes last year and must take action to avoid any repeat of this. Everyone needs to act responsibly and remain vigilant to wildfire.

“Wildfires are a risk to life and property while causing extensive environmental damage and diverting the emergency services resources away from where they are most needed, protecting and serving the community.”

He added: “With the current conditions set to last into next week, any ignition source in hazardous fuels may give rise to wildfire development. Such a fire can spread very quickly, especially in areas with dead grasses, gorse, forestry and heather. Large areas can become engulfed in a very short period of time and may be hazardous to human life, property and wildlife.”

Group Commander Mark Smyth, NIFRS, said: “With the dry weather set to continue over the next few days we are asking the public to support their firefighters by not starting fires in the countryside. Dealing with wildfires unnecessarily draws our resources away from where they are needed most - protecting our community. They also cause significant damage to wildlife and the environment.”

Chief Superintendent Wendy Middleton said: “Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife, as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.

“The unpredictability of fire can also mean that those causing them may be putting their own lives at risk as well as the lives of the fire service personnel and other emergency services tasked to deal with them.

“There can also be untold consequences to tying up crucial emergency resources that may be needed elsewhere."