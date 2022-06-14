Mourne Mountain Rescue praised after ‘saving lives’ of two missing children in Tollymore Forest Park

Crews with the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team have been praised after they successfully rescued two missing children from Tollymore Forest Park.

The search for the children included PSNI air teams and search dogs, after they had gone missing from an orientation exercise at around 10pm on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the team wrote on social media: “The children had been taking part in orienteering in Tollymore Forest when they were last seen.

"Accompanying leaders carried out immediate and extensive searches but to no avail before promptly calling the team.

"The team responded with a search, which included requesting the assistance of SARDA Search Dogs and Police Air Support.

"Just before midnight, the children were located safe and well approximately 2 miles from their last known location. A total of 12 members responded and stood down at 0100hrs.

“Thanks to all involved, including accompanying leaders, the Search And Rescue Dog Association, Police Newry, Mourne & Down and Police Air Support.”

The mum of one of those missing took to Facebook to express her gratitude to the Mourne Mountain Rescue crews.

"Thank you to everyone who helped find my daughter and her friend! You send your kid on school trip and don't expect to get that horrible phone call,” wrote Emma Rebecca.

"The moment I learnt you had found them and they were safe and well was the happiest moment of my life. I was just so glad to see her little face and bring her home.

"Thank you again. You saved their lives and we are forever grateful. You deserve far more recognition for the brilliant job you do daily.”

Others branded the team as “heroes”, praising them for their “outstanding work”.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police received a report of two missing children in the Bryansford Road area of Newcastle shortly after 9.40pm on Monday, June 13.

“Officers attended and the two children were subsequently located.”