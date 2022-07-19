Mourne Mountain Rescue Team praised after carrying dog with heat exhaustion on a stretcher to safety

A golden retriever dog has been carried on a stretcher to safety by the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team after succumbing to heat exhaustion.

In a social media post, MMRT said they were called out to the Glen River area before 5pm on Monday in order to help the animal.

It happened as temperatures reached the low 30 C in some parts of the country in what was Northern Ireland’s hottest day of the year so far.

In a statement, they said: “The dog was treated, packaged and evacuated by stretcher to team vehicle before transfer to Donard Park and owners vehicle for onward transfer to a local vets. 12 members responded and stood down at 1943hrs.”

Ahead of the hot weather, the USPCA had warned Northern Ireland pet owners to take extra precautions in order to keep their pets safe.

The animal charity said: “It can be very tempting to take our dogs out with us on walks or family days out however this can be very dangerous for them.

“Typically, we would recommend not walking your dog during peak times in warmer weather however in this current heatwave, the heat is unrelenting even in early morning / late evening times – as many would say, your dog will not die from missing a few walks but can die from overheating so please do not take that risk.”

Many took to social media to praise the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team for their actions.

One user, Alan Ferguson said: “Well done folks on an extremely busy day and in that heat. I understand people wanting to get out and enjoy it and walk the mountains but I cant grasp why someone would think of taking their dog up a mountain on the hottest day and what seems like the hottest part of the day.”

Another added: “Well done all concerned you should all be so proud of yourselves, you do a fantastic job.”