Mourne Mountains fires: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service battling further gorse blazes

Crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were once again battling gorse fires on the Mourne Mountains on Thursday morning.

According to officials from NIFRS, six fire appliances were in attendance at a blaze on the Bloody Bridge in Newcastle.

It is understood the crews were dealing with three seats of fire in the area.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the public should avoid the area while their teams are working.

“Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire using beaters and knapsack sprayers,” they said.

“NIFRS are being supported at the incident by partner agencies Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Mourne Heritage Trust.

“The incident is ongoing and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

Fires covering over 40 acres at Spelga Dam were first reported on Tuesday evening. Another in the Cock and Hen Mountains developed along a two-mile fire front.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Pictures from the mountains show the devastation to the environment that has been caused with swathes of land destroyed.

The fire service had brought those fires under control, with the latest incident another blow.

It is the second time in two years there have been significant wildfires in the Mournes, and comes just days after crews tackled deliberate blazes in the Belfast Mountains.

Since 2016 there have been more than 1,000 gorse fires in the Mournes, with around 90% of them deliberate.