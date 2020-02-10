Mourners at funeral of Gary Love, who died after Vegas wedding, told of his 'generosity of spirit'

Mourners at the funeral of a Waringstown man who died two days after his wedding in Las Vegas last month have heard how he once gave away his Manchester United season ticket to the family of a cancer victim so they could sell it to raise funds for his care.

Scores of people packed Seagoe Parish Church in Portadown for a funeral service for Gary Love (32), who was raised in the town.

His wife Grace and his three daughters - Bethany, Molly Rose and Pippa - were comforted by friends and family at the service.

Mr Love and his long-term partner, a beautician in Waringstown. had flown to Nevada for their wedding which took place on Friday, January 17, and the next night they attended Conor McGregor's UFC fight in Vegas along with two friends.

The following day, after the couple had been out for a meal, Mrs Love found her husband's body in their hotel room.

The family are still waiting for the Clark County coroner to tell them what caused Mr Love's death. They've been informed it could be several months before the results are released.

At the funeral service, Rev Stuart Moles spoke of Mr Love's "generosity of spirit".

He said he was a Manchester United fan who regularly travelled to Old Trafford to watch his heroes. Mr Moles said: "He once gave away his Man United season ticket to the family of a man with cancer so that they could sell it to raise funds."

And Mr Moles said that when he was working in Belfast, Mr Love - who was also a boxing fan and a keen golfer - sponsored a boys' football team.

He said that in July 1996, Mr Love was a ball boy at a friendly game between Portadown and Manchester United at Shamrock Park, a match that Sir Alex Ferguson's team won 5-0 with the likes of Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and David Beckham in their ranks.

After the service Mr Love was buried at Kernan cemetery in Portadown.

Until recently Mr Love ran a shop on Belfast's Newtownards Road and he had moved to a house in Waringstown to give his family "a better life".

Speaking after his death, his father Malcolm told this newspaper: "His family were his main priority. He lived for them. We are all stunned.

"They saw the Conor McGregor UFC fight on Saturday night with two friends who had also gone to Vegas.

"On Sunday they went out for something to eat and came back to their room, but after a while Grace said she couldn't wake Gary."