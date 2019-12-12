Mourners gather for funeral of Dylan Fox in Belfast

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 12 December 2019 Funeral of Dylan Fox who died suddenly at his west Belfast. Family and friends say Goodbye at St Luke’s Church, Twinbrook.

Credit: Freddie Parkinson

The funeral of 17-year-old Dylan Fox, who died suddenly at his west Belfast home earlier this week, has taken place.

The Year 13 pupil at St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School was found dead on Monday morning at his family home on Summerhill Walk in Twinbrook.

His death was said to be accidental.

Friends and family gathered at St Luke's Church in Twinbrook for requiem Mass on Thursday, followed by burial at Blaris Cemetery.

Many of Dylan's school friends wore t-shirts emblazoned with the 17-year-old's face as his coffin made its way to the church.

Following his sudden death, Dylan's mother Tracy posted an emotional tribute to her son on Facebook.

"My beautiful baby you have utterly ripped my heart apart," she wrote.

"How will [I] ever live without you?

"You were my world, my heart is shattered. I'm broken, I'm dying inside."

Siobhan Kelly, principal of St Mary's, said it was a sad time for Dylan's friends, family and the entire school community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and classmates at this sad time," she added.

"Dylan was a very popular student among his peers and with staff and had begun his Level 3 studies in our PE Department. He will be sadly missed by the entire school community.

"This will be a very difficult time for his fellow students and our immediate priority has been to look after our students, particularly his close friends and his year group and they have been offered immediate support by our pastoral team."