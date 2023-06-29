Mourners gather to watch funeral of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mourners have gathered to pay their final respects at the funeral of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena.

The 21-year-old was found dead after going missing earlier this month. A man has been charged with her murder.

A service of thanksgiving, taking place at her home, is being live-streamed on a large screen on King George's Park in the Co Antrim town.

Rev Eddie Chestnut of Harryville Presbyterian Church is taking the service.

Chloe Mitchell

The 21-year-old’s funeral details were confirmed after the PSNI said the formal identification of her remains were completed this week.

Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre, with a huge search operation taking place following her disappearance.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after human remains were found on Sunday, June 11.

Paying tribute to Chloe on social media, her sister Nadine wrote: “Chloe, my baby sis, forever my best friend. You touched so many hearts like only an angel can do.

“You’re the most beautiful one heaven has gained. Love you forever and miss you millions, but I know we will meet again someday.

“Love you with all my heart and the world, sis. Always and forever, just like me and you always said.

“We will always keep your memories alive. Until we meet again, sis.”

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Vigils were held in memory of Chloe earlier this month in Belfast and Ballymena as the community turned out to show their support for her family.

Her brother Phillip told the crowd assembled at King George’s Park that their support was “much appreciated”.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27), of James Street, Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Chloe and is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry.

A second man, Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, was also charged, accused of assisting an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of another person.

Both men are due to appear in court on July 6.