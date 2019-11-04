Mourners pay respects to Armagh filmmaker Matt Curry

Family and friends walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of well-known filmmaker and media consultant Matt Curry following a funeral Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh

Mourners packed into St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh at the weekend for the funeral of well-known filmmaker and media consultant Matthew (Matt) Curry.

Mr Curry, who was 47, died in the early hours of last Thursday morning at Belfast's Marie Curie Hospice following a short battle with cancer.

He was married to Emma Jordan, the artistic director of Prime Cut Productions, which is the Mac's resident company.

The couple lived in south Belfast with their three children, Rose, Annie and Matilda.

Mr Curry was highly respected for his work in film and production with his Belfast-based company Bluebird Media.

Some of his short films were screened at international film festivals.

He also worked on a series of television productions for the BBC, including Panorama and Spotlight. In July, he had taken to social media to reveal his cancer diagnosis before he embarked on chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. Following Saturday's Requiem Mass in his native Armagh city, Mr Curry was then laid to rest in St Patrick's Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters; his parents Eamon and Eilish Curry (Armagh); sisters Alison, Judith and his twin sister Nicola; mother-in-law Mary; sister-in-law Clare; brothers-in-law Gareth, Joe, Jason and Gary; nephews and nieces and wider family circle.