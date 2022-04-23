Mourners pay tribute to former Sunday Life editor Jim Flanagan

Farewell: Jim Flanagan’s daughter Suzanne at the funeral of her father. Credit: Arthur Allison

Hundreds of mourners paid tribute to former Belfast Telegraph deputy editor Jim Flanagan at his funeral yesterday.

The 61-year-old, who died on Tuesday, was also a former editor of the Sunday Life.

He was laid to rest at Carnmoney Cemetery after a service in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Jordanstown. He is survived by his wife Colette, son James and daughter Suzanne.

Ulster Rugby captain Iain Henderson, who is married to Suzanne, helped carry his father-in-law’s coffin from the church.

Mr Flanagan’s uncle, ex-RUC Chief Constable Sir Ronnie Flanagan, recalled Jim’s early days and his successful journalistic career during the service with son James describing how his father was a devoted family man.