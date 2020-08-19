Mourners told businessman Hugh McWilliams was 'giant of generosity'

Mourners at the funeral of Co Londonderry businessman Hugh McWilliams heard how he was a "giant of generosity".

Mr McWilliams was a managing director of H&A Mechanical Services and was laid to rest yesterday after losing his life in a road collision on the Five Mile Straight near Draperstown on Friday, August 14. It is understood his wife Anne was injured in the accident.

In 2017, the Sunday Times Rich List reported the couple had an estimated €56m (£50m) fortune.

Mr McWilliams' company was the main sponsor for the Derry GAA county teams, as well as his local St Colm's club in Ballinascreen.

He is survived by his wife, their children Maureen and Carlus, and the wider family circle.

Speaking yesterday during Mr McWilliams' Funeral Mass in St Eugene's, Moneyneena, Fr Peter Madden said there isn't a single home in the parish whose life wasn't connected to the businessman - either through employment or the GAA.

"But if our loss as a club and parish, and as a county is immense, the loss for his family is immeasurable," continued Fr Madden.

"Hugh and Anne would have been married 40 years next year and family was everything to Hugh.

"From the love he had for his wife Anne, and their two children, Maureen and Carlus, to the great pride he took in each of his grandchildren; Ollie, Leo, Fiadh and Lily Anna."

Fr Madden added that the love Mr McWilliams shared with his family was the most generous part of the man and that most of his charitable work went on behind closed doors.

"There are so many people whose lives are better today for the help they received from Hugh McWilliams," said Fr Madden. "Only God knows what he truly did.

"His family's pain today is deep but I know too their pride in him is deeper and that they will draw strength from this deep well in the times ahead."