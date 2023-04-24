Mourners wear football tops in tribute as Co Armagh crash victim teen is laid to rest

Ben Gillis described as a ‘great lad who’ll be missed by all’

Mourners at the funeral of Ben Gillis outside Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee

Football fans applauded at the funeral of a Co Armagh teenager who died following a single-vehicle collision.

Ben Gillis had been left in critical condition after the crash on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill, on April 16 and passed away last Wednesday.

The young Tandragee man (19) was laid to rest yesterday at Ballymore Parish Churchyard.

It was requested that those attending the funeral should wear an array of football tops in remembrance of Mr Gillis, who played at Hanover FC in Portadown.

A banner at a Portadown FC’s game against Dungannon Swifts at the weekend said, “Ben Gillis: Gone but never forgotten. One of our own. Thanks for the memories”.

There was also a minute’s applause in his memory.

Hanover FC described him as “a great young lad who will be sorely missed by all”.

Ben Gillis

A fellow Portadown supporter took to social media to pay tribute to his “great friend”.

He wrote: “Today was about one thing — remembering a great friend. I hope we made you proud. Thank you to each and every supporter who joined us in the minute’s applause for Ben, it meant so much to us all.”

Mr Gillis’ older brother, Grahame, penned a touching tribute on social media, saying that his death has “left a hole in the hearts of the entire family”.

“This is something I never thought I would be writing. It is absolutely heartbreaking that our Ben (our little Bernard) has passed away peacefully at just 19-years-old.

“I have spent all night looking through pictures and it only feels like yesterday since I was a 19-year-old.

Portadown FC supporters hold a banner in memory of Ben on Saturday — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

“I remember coming in from a night out to find his little lump at the bottom of the bed and I would pull him back up to the pillow. It’s scary how quick time goes by.

“This is going to leave a huge hole in the hearts of the entire family.

“You will be sorely missed kiddo.

“Your time may have been short, but you have blessed us all and there are so many precious memories to hold on to. Love you loads,” he said.

Over the weekend, Portadown and Glenavon players paid tribute with a minute’s silence at the Mid Ulster Youth Cup final.

Former Glenavon secretary Roy Marshall (90), who had a funeral reception at Glenavon the day before, was also remembered.