Mournes mountain walker dies after collapsing on Slieve Donard

Body of deceased recovered by Mourne Mountain Rescue Team

The body of a hill walker was recovered by the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team close to Slieve Donard after reports were made that a person required medical assistance.

The rescue team said it had received a report that a walker had collapsed between the summit of Slieve Donard and Bog of Donard col around 10am on Saturday.

Twenty rescue team members responded to the incident, the group's Facebook post explained.

"Despite the best efforts of other walkers, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene by the NI HEMS doctor in attendance," it continued.

The team recovered the deceased by stretcher, and the body was carried and transported via a team vehicle for handover to undertakers in Newcastle.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue group said its thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

The news prompted hundreds of messages of condolences and thanks to the rescue team from the public on Facebook.

There are no further details at present.