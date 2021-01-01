Mournes walker dies after collapse with suspected heart attack

A walker has died after collapsing with a suspected heart attack while on the Mourne Mountains

A walker has died after collapsing with a suspected heart attack while on the Mourne Mountains.

A spokesperson of Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said they received a request for help just before 2pm on Thursday "regarding a medical emergency".

"A walker had collapsed shortly after beginning descent from the Donard Commedagh Saddle," they said.

"Other walkers stopped to provide help, with nearby team members responding, followed by a response from the Air Ambulance and further team members. Despite the best efforts of all those involved, the walker was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Other members of the walker's group were escorted off the mountain while the deceased was evacuated by the team on a stretcher to road access.

"A note of thanks to all those involved today including those who stopped to assist, NIAS Air Ambulance, police call handling, Belfast Coastguard, Rescue Helicopter 199, Newcastle Coastguard & Police Search & Rescue, including the 23 team MMRT members."