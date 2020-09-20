Moves made to increase the age of criminality in Northern Ireland

Executive asked for views on raising threshold for arrest from 10 years old

Justice Minister Naomi Long has asked Executive colleagues for their views on raising the age of criminal responsibility in Northern Ireland.

At present the threshold at which a person can be arrested and charged is 10 ­- one of the lowest in Europe. Experts believe it should be raised, saying it is wrong to brand someone aged 10 a criminal.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods raised the matter in a written question to the Justice Minister .

Mrs Long confirmed she was seeking the views of Executive colleagues.

Ms Woods said there was a lack of political will to tackle the issue, despite Northern Ireland being well below the recommended age of 14 set by the UN.

Last year Scotland raised the age of responsibility to 12, although it remains at 10 in England and Wales.

Dr Siobhan McAlister, senior lecturer in criminology at Queen's University, said serious offending rates at this age were rare and entering children into the criminal justice system often led to future offending.

In July, the justice minister revealed that children as young as 11 were among 422 young people convicted in Northern Ireland courts last year.

This has dropped significantly in the last decade, from 931 under-16s being convicted of a crime in 2010 to 422 in 2019.

The use of out of court disposals like warnings, cautions and community based restorative justice has also dropped significantly.

Despite the reductions, Ms Woods said it was still unacceptable to criminalise 10-year-old children.

"These are children, and regardless of their behaviour they need to be treated as children," she said. "If you're going to start looking at children's behaviour I would rather see it from a caring instead of a criminal perspective.

"What we're really talking about is mental health, families, deprivation and social problems."

Dr McAlister said a culture of "political silence" existed on the issue despite several campaigns to challenge it in recent years.

"An excuse has been used by some politicians here to say there isn't the public support to raise the age of criminal responsibility," she added.

"But there's been no big survey of public attitudes here, but there was a public consultation (as part of a Youth Justice Review) which got a majority support for raising the age."

A survey of 5,000 school children in 2017 from Queen's University, aged between 10 and 11, also found 80% considered the age of responsibility too low.

Dr McAlister added: "Serious offending by children is also quite rare, and there's a lack of understanding that while we don't want to criminalise children that doesn't mean we don't respond to serious behaviour.

"It's better to work with the child to help them recognise the consequences of their actions and to support changing behaviours, but we shouldn't route them through a system that the evidence consistently shows is detrimental."

Mrs Long said: "I can confirm that I wrote to my Executive colleagues on August 10, seeking their views on the current minimum age of criminal responsibility within Northern Ireland, which is 10 years of age. The accompanying discussion paper provided relevant background and statistical information in order to inform their consideration.

"To date, responses have been received from the Ministers for Communities, Finance and Infrastructure."

Separately, Mrs Long revealed a 13-year-old is the youngest prisoner in Northern Ireland.

The inmate in the Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre is among eight people under the age of 18 currently in custody.

Woodlands, near Bangor, is the main facility for holding people under 18 convicted by a magistrate at a youth court or, for the most serious offences, a Crown Court judge.