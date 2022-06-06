Moy Park says Randalstown feed mill ‘fully operational’ despite contrary claims from trade union

Moy Park has confirmed that 14 workers have gone on strike at its Randalstown feedmill.

The company – which is the largest meat producer in Northern Ireland – said there has been “no disruption” and the site remains “fully operational” despite claims from Unite trade union that strike action had shut down production.

Unite members at the Moy Park site in Moneynick Road, Randalstown, have established pickets at the feed mill in a strike to win pay parity with other Northern Ireland sites.

Around 40 people work at the mill.

According to the trade union, strike action began at 7am this morning at the mill – which produces chicken feed for thousands of farms supplying Moy Park across Northern Ireland,

Unite claimed that the company’s “greed is attacking members’ wages and putting animal welfare at risk”.

The industrial action proceeded after 78% of drivers, mill operators and engineers voted to take strike action, having rejected management attempts to tie a pay parity deal to removal of wider terms and conditions.

Unite says the Moy Park group made an operating profit of £86 million last year with the total package paid to its highest paid director worth £924,000.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, offered her full support to the striking workers: “Our members overwhelmingly reject Moy Park’s attempts to give with one hand but grab back more with the other.

“This strike will continue until Moy Park pays the rate for the job. This company can well afford to do so – it is boardroom greed that prevents them from acting with decency.

“Unite’s members have the full backing of their union in their strike.”

Regional officer Sean McKeever added: “Moy Park needs to deliver pay equality with other sites.

“Management know what is needed to end this strike – they need to return to the table with a no-strings offer to guarantee pay parity for these workers.”

A spokesperson at Moy Park previously said that following the successful completion of pay negotiations, which were balloted on and accepted by Unite members, the company was disappointed to be notified of strike action by Unite the Union.

“The new pay award, representing an increase of 8.6% on all basic rates and shift allowances, has been paid from 1st April 2022.

“The proposed strike by up to 19 Unite members at the Mill will not disrupt our operations or customer service levels,” a spokesperson added.