Moygashel bonfire set alight after Irish flag and Leo Varadkar poster placed on boat at top of pyre

People watch as the pyre with a boat on top, with a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a banner that reads "Good Friday Agreement ? That ship has sailed", is set alight in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

An Irish tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were placed on top of a loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone before it was set alight on Saturday night.

The large pyre in Moygashel attracted attention after a boat was mysteriously placed on it last week.

A family fun day took place earlier on Saturday after a banner reading "Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed" was added to the side of the vessel.

A mock copy of the 1998 peace deal with the words "null and void" printed over was also added.

An image was previously edited to include the words “No Sea Border” on the craft and shared on the Moygashel Bonfire Association’s Facebook page.

The premature Eleventh Night celebration was advertised as the "No Irish Sea Border Bonfire" before it was lit at 10.30pm following a parade.

A number of activities took place beforehand including “target shooting” games with ice-cream, candy floss and popcorn on offer to those attending.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson addressed the crowd.

T-shirts bearing the words of the Ulster Covenant and ‘God save the King’ were sold at the event which also featured a flag stall.

The use of the boat is not the first time organisers have broken with tradition — a caravan was placed on the top of the fire last year.

The Moygashel Bonfire Association said its committee believed its culture was in danger as they railed against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A spokesman added: “Our culture is under attack on a daily basis, and if not resisted with everything in our power, our Britishness will become unrecognisable.

“Our cultural celebrations that we have grown to enjoy with our families will be demonised to the point of extinction.

“The bonfire boat and our efforts are to highlight our strong opposition to the Irish Sea border.

“We believe that the implementation of the Union-dismantling protocol aligns our economy with the South and is a process of transition towards a united Ireland.

“Loyalist anger is at breaking point and we hope to see a peaceful [resolution] to the situation before it is too late. We fear time is running out.”