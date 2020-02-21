MP Finucane blasts 'cowards' after failed bomb attack on uncle's home

Martin Finucane beside the window damaged in the bomb attack

A failed bomb attack on the home of the brother of the late Pat Finucane has been widely condemned.

The west Belfast property of Martin Finucane, the uncle of Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, was targeted yesterday.

A device was thrown at the building in the Glenties Drive area around 6.30am. A window was smashed and a vehicle was heard leaving the area around that time.

The device, described as having an accelerant, batteries and nails, did not ignite. A flammable cloth and gas cylinders were also found.

The west Belfast man is a founding member of the victims' campaign group Relatives for Justice and the brother of solicitor Pat Finucane, who was murdered by loyalist gunmen in 1989.

Sinn Fein yesterday did not comment on whether it believed it was linked to threats issued against the party in recent days.

Yesterday Martin Finucane, who has supported his family's long-held campaign for a public inquiry into his brother's killing, said he was not a member of any political party.

However, he did not appear to rule out the attack being orchestrated by dissident republicans.

On Monday, Sinn Fein's Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill and party colleague Gerry Kelly said that the PSNI had warned them that dissident republicans were planning attacks on party leaders. Yesterday, Martin Finucane said: "Firstly, I don't understand why it has happened.

"Secondly, I hope I am the last person to be attacked. If it's in connection with any ulterior motive, as we all know, threats have been issued to members of Sinn Fein."

He added: "I would like them to explain why this has happened to me, I am not a member of Sinn Fein."

The threats against Sinn Fein have been met with widespread scepticism from 'dissident' republicans with many believing that no such threat exists.

The party would not be drawn when this newspaper asked if it thought the attack was part of a targeted campaign against Sinn Fein members and their relatives.

A party spokesperson directed the Belfast Telegraph to a statement by Paul Maskey condemning the incident as "reckless".

His comments were echoed by John Finucane, the North Belfast MP, who said that the family were left in the dark as to why his relative's home had been attacked.

"There's a sense of confusion as well. There's no understanding at all as to why my uncle's house was targeted," he said.

He branded those behind the incident "cowards". "I would ask them to rethink what it is they were out doing this morning," he added. "To attack my uncle is something that shouldn't happen. I would call on people with influence to make sure that that is the last time someone's home is attacked."

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said yesterday that a motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

"It could have ignited... thankfully it didn't," he said.

Police said it was fortunate Mr Finucane and his son - in the property at the time - were not injured.

Relatives for Justice said in a statement it was "sickened" to learn of the bomb attack, while the Pat Finucane Centre said it was "shocked" at the attack on one of its board members.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 212 20/02/20, or to phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.