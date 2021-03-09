MP Girvan appeals for information after Shona Gillan's body found in river

A DUP MP has urged anyone with information surrounding the disappearance of an 18-year-old, whose body was found in Antrim at the weekend, to come forward.

The body of Shona Gillan was recovered by search and rescue teams from the Six Mile Water river on Saturday.

It's understood a post mortem examination has now been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The teenager had not been seen since leaving her Valiant Court home in Antrim on Wednesday, March 3.

Following the tragic news, tributes have been paid to the teenager.

Posting on social media, a friend wrote: "RIP Shona Gillan. So so sad. Forever young, Thinking of all your brothers and family. Totally heartbreaking."

Another added: "Rest easy Shona Gillan. You'll be missed by everyone. Thinking of your family and friends at this difficult time."

DUP MP for South Antrim Paul Girvan has said the local community is in shock and mourning.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Shona's family at this tragically difficult time. The loss of someone so young is truly heartbreaking," he said.

He added: "It is vital that anyone with any information, no matter how small, gets in contact with the PSNI to ensure they can piece together how this tragedy unfolded."

Anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police is urged to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21.