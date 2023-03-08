MPs express concern about economic intimidation of vulnerable people in NI by paramilitary gangs

MPs have been told that there has been an increase in the amount of people being economically intimidated by paramilitaries who leverage children in Northern Ireland.

The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee made the remarks in response to the secretary of state’s claim that money lending by paramilitary gangs “is not a new thing” and has been “going on for a significant amount of time”.

“It has,” Simon Hoare agreed.

"But there an identifiable increase that does seem to be manifesting.”

Mr Hoare went on to express concerns about gangsters deliberately identifying “people who seem to be finding out who is visiting a food bank” and vulnerable individuals “who may have been signing on” to target them with loan offers before charging extortionate interest.

"It does seem to be getting far worse,” he said.

"Is there not a a risk that if those debts mount up it acts as a rather active recruiting sergeant for younger people deployed – effectively by their parents – as a way of paying off the debt of the loan?”

Referring to a BBC Spotlight programme, which highlighted a growing sense of desperation in some of NI’s most impoverished communities when it aired last December, Chris Heaton-Harris told committee members the concerns are real.

"I think those concerns truly do exist throughout both the policing and security ecosystem and indeed through communities in Northern Ireland,” he said.

"We have to look at ways we have to get in right at the grass roots.”

The NI Secretary insisted work is being done to allow communities to “repel” paramilitary groups who offer support on the doorstep.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the committee that there is no baseline to determine if incidents are on the rise as the true extent of control wielded by paramilitary bosses is still emerging.

It prompted the chairman to list examples of people being forced to payback loans with extortionate interest rates, offer payment in kind in the form of forced prostitution and occupants being pressured to hide guns under their floor boards.

Mr Hoare even cited examples of gangsters “borrowing 14-year-old children” to do things they themselves aren’t prepared to do.

"We’ve been hearing what is a very significant and identifiable growth in what you would describe as economic intimidation,” he said.

"These are not bombs and baseball bats per se but they are hugely, hugely impactful on a very vulnerable group of in NI – predominantly, although not exclusively, young single mothers who in a cost of living crisis have been finding things very difficult.”

Mr Heaton-Harris began the discussion about the effects of paramilitary and organised crime gangs here by condemning the the “despicable” attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell last month.

He said only a minority of people support paramilitary groups as he acknowledged a need to ensure more prosecutions and greater intelligence sharing.

The secretary of state said he will continue to meet with third sector groups tackling the issue by diverting young men into more worthwhile activities and talking to those who police the problem.