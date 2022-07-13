MPs vote to reject changes to Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in House of Commons

MPs have began debating the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in Westminster's House of Commons this afternoon (Stefan Rousseau/PA

UK MPs have voted to reject changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill after it was debated in Westminster’s House of Commons this afternoon.

The Bill proposes giving ministers in the UK the ability to change aspects of the deal which would mean custom checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain would be removed.

As the Bill was at committee stage, this means it could be voted on. It has been strongly condemned by the European Union and has threatened to take action against the UK if the legislation is enacted.

The House of Commons heard comments from the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jnr and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, as well as the SDLP’s Claire Hanna.

"If you take the Protocol, it’s objective is to uphold the Belfast Agreement...which creates something called power-sharing. Power-sharing clearly broken down, therefore this Bill is necessary, but maybe we have to say that slower for people to pick up on the reality of that” said Paisley, who the DUP MP for North Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is expected to reach the House of Lords this autumn.