Muckamore Abbey abuse scandal chair to be appointed soon, says Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann plans to appoint the chair of a public inquiry into the alleged abuse scandal at Muckamore Abbey Hospital later this autumn.

Police are investigating claims of ill-treatment of patients at the Antrim hospital, which treats people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

They include allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients in the psychiatric intensive care unit, with a series of incidents reported between 2017 and 2018.

It is suspected that 1,500 criminal assaults took place over a number of months in a ward with six beds in the hospital.

Police have been reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage from the facility.

So far 59 precautionary suspensions of staff have taken place. To date 12 people have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Last month Mr Swann confirmed a public inquiry will be held into the allegations of abuse at the hospital which he hopes will provide the families with "answers as to why this happened and how it was allowed to happen".

He has pledged to consult current and former patients and families around the inquiry's terms of reference.

The inquiry follows two reports into the abuse at Muckamore - a serious adverse incident report and a recently-published review into the leadership and governance of Muckamore by Belfast Trust.

In response to an Assembly question from Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew on the appointment of the inquiry chair and drafting of its terms of reference, Mr Swann said: "As I have already indicated, the programme of work to establish the inquiry will take some time, and is not work that can be rushed.

"My officials are currently preparing advice on potential candidates for the chair of the inquiry for my consideration, with appropriate input from professional, regulatory and other bodies in the learning disability field."

The UUP MLA added: "The chair must have the appropriate skills and expertise to discharge their duties effectively, and their impartiality must be beyond doubt.

"I expect to be in a position to appoint the chair later this autumn, and on their appointment I will consult with them about the appointment of other panel members and the terms of reference for the inquiry.

"I also intend to engage with current and former patients of the hospital and their families to hear their views on the inquiry's terms of reference."

Health Minister Robin Swann

However Mr Gildernew, who chairs Stormont's health committee, expressed concern that engaging with the families was coming second to engagement with officials, professional bodies and the PSNI.

"It is vital that all relevant documents and materials are secured for the public inquiry and I welcome the Department's reassurance so far," he said.

"I will be seeking further clarification on the range of materials that have been secured.

"I have recently met some families of Muckamore Abbey patients, who at that stage were still awaiting to have contact from the Department of Health on the terms of reference.

"Patients and their families must be central to developing and designing the inquiry terms of reference.

"I have also met the PSNI who are confident that they will be consulted on the terms of reference to protect the ongoing criminal investigations."