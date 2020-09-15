Muckamore Abbey arrest: Man released pending PPS report

Muckamore Abbey Hospital is at centre of an abuse probe

A man arrested by police investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has been released pending a report to the PPS.

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch detained the 25-year-old on Sunday morning in the Antrim area.

The man was the ninth person arrested in relation to alleged abuse at the hospital.

The Antrim hospital - which treats people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs - has been the subject of a PSNI probe.

Police are investigating claims of physical and mental abuse of patients in the psychiatric intensive care unit between 2017-18.

It is suspected that 1,500 criminal assaults took place over a number of months in a ward with six beds in the hospital. Police have been reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage.

Last week, a 57-year-old woman was arrested and released pending a report to the PPS.

There have been 59 precautionary suspensions of staff.

Health Minister Robin Swann also confirmed a public inquiry will be held into alleged abuse at the hospital.

The inquiry follows two reports into the abuse at Muckamore - a serious adverse incident report and a recently-published review into the leadership and governance of Muckamore by Belfast Trust.