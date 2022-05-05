Muckamore Abbey Hospital: 30th arrest made in police probe as man (54) latest to be held

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital.

Police confirmed the man was arrested in the Antrim area on Thursday.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.

The latest arrest marks 30 so far in the PSNI investigation into allegations of neglect at the facility which treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health needs.

In total, 38 people have now been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences relating to past patients, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986.

Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of a major investigation, which has become the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

An inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital officially began in October and is being overseen by Public Inquiry Chair, Tom Kark QC.

In March of this year, the inquiry held a virtual information session, which encouraged those who may have been affected by issues at the hospital to come forward.