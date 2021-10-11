Muckamore Abbey Hospital abuse inquiry to begin

An inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital officially begins on Monday.

The Co Antrim facility treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital - which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim - first came to light in 2017.

Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of a major investigation.

At present seven people are to be prosecuted and more than 20 have been arrested for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.

Confirmation of the inquiry date was announced by Health Minister Robin Swann in September.

The core objectives of the inquiry are "to examine the issue of abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital (MAH), to determine why the abuse happened and the range of circumstances that allowed it to happen and ensure that such abuse does not occur again at MAH or any other institution providing similar services in Northern Ireland".

In June 2021 it was announced the inquiry will be chaired by senior UK barrister Tom Kark QC, who played a key role in the 2010 inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital, acting as Senior Counsel to the public inquiry into the failures at the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: “I am honoured to be asked to Chair the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry by Minister Robin Swann and I am pleased that the terms of reference have now been published which I believe are wide enough to allow me and my panel to investigate the issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in considerable depth. We can now move forward with purpose.”

“There is no doubt that due to the size and scale of this Inquiry that it is expected to take some time. Further activity is required prior to the commencement of the public hearings and I would like to assure people that every effort is being undertaken to move forward swiftly.”

Mr Swann said the announcement of the inquiry’s terms of reference followed engagement with the patients and families affected.

He also confirmed the appointment of two expert personnel to the inquiry.

Professor Glynis Murphy and Dr Peter Carter have been appointed as inquiry panel members.

Prof Murphy is a chartered clinical and forensic psychologist as well as a Health and Care Professions Council member and fellow of the British Psychological Society.

She was president of the International Association of the Scientific Study of Intellectual Disabilities (IASSID) between 2008 and 2012.

While Dr Peter Carter trained for six years as a psychiatric nurse at Hill End Hospital in St Albans, then worked at the then regional adolescent unit at Hill End Hospital, undertaking further training in family therapy and crisis intervention.