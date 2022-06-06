Muckamore Abbey Hospital: Fury of families is ‘perfectly understandable’, says inquiry chair

Public hearings begin at the Corn Exchange in Belfast city centre as the inquiry into allegations of abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital gets underway. The Antrim hospital is at the centre of the UK's largest police investigation into the abuse of vulnerable adults. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The anger and upset felt by families of Muckamore Abbey Hospital residents is understandable, a public inquiry into the scandal has been told.

Formally opening the public hearings, inquiry chair Tom Kark QC said “it is quite obvious bad practices were allowed to persist at the hospital”.

He also told the hearing that if particular concerns are identified during the inquiry, an interim report with recommendations will be produced, meaning they can be addressed before the inquiry concludes.

He explained: “The treatment and care of those with learning disabilities or mental illness, who are by their nature vulnerable, should be of a high quality and safe in any civilised society.

“To abuse those people receiving such care is anathema to any competent and caring health professional.

“It brings the medical, nursing and care professions into disrepute and it makes people fearful of committing their loved ones to the care of others who should be able to care for them safely and with compassion.”

Mr Kark QC said the management of such facilities should be of the highest standard and practices of staff should “always be under scrutiny both internally and by external agencies to ensure high standards of care are being delivered and all staff are behaving compassionately to even the most challenging of patients”.

He continued: “What’s happened at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been referred to as a scandal and without pre-determining any issues, it’s quite obvious that bad practices were allowed to persist at the hospital to the terrible detriment to a number of patients.

“Those patients themselves were all without exception highly vulnerable in different ways and so it is understandable there is considerable public anger at some of what has already been revealed.

“Relatives and carers who entrusted their loved ones to the hospital to be cared for with compassion have discovered that in many cases that is not what was happening.

“Because so many of the patients were either non-verbal or had difficulty communicating, they couldn’t express what was happening or they weren’t regarded as credible.

“Many of the parents and relatives and carers who trusted the hospital have been let down and they are understandably furious and some feel guilty.”

He said their “anger and upset is perfectly understandable”, but he added that in spite of this, the inquiry will require “cool and calm collection”.

Muckamore Abbey is already at the centre of the UK's biggest ever police investigation into the abuse of vulnerable adults.

Some staff working at the hospital, located on the outskirts of Antrim, are alleged to have carried out physical and mental abuse as well as "wilful neglect" of vulnerable patients.

Detectives have viewed about 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from inside the hospital.

Police have arrested 34 people and so far, eight people have been charged, and more than 70 staff have been suspended as a precaution.

Referring to the ongoing police probe, Mr Kark QC revealed witness testimony to the inquiry will not be used in any future criminal prosecutions.

He said he believes this will ensure the inquiry is able to uncover the truth about allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey, however, he stressed that people will not “be let off” as a result.

He explained: “Some time ago I approached the Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland to ask him in a very limited way to give an indemnity for prosecution for witnesses giving evidence before this inquiry and he has agreed to do so.

“I want to explain why I did that because I would understand if there is some concern that people will be let off as a result.

“They won’t be and I want to explain how it’s going to work.”

Mr Kark QC explained that the inquiry has the power to require evidence and documents to be provided by individuals and organisations.

He said a refusal to comply with such a request may lead to a referral to the High Court for contempt proceedings.

However, he said anyone asked to participate in the inquiry can refuse to provide evidence that may be incriminating.

“Our terms of reference include a requirement that we examine not only the abuse that occurred but also the circumstances which allowed abuse to occur,” he continued.

“The body of nurses, carers and management at the hospital will form a critical piece of the jigsaw of evidence which will help us to meet our terms of reference.

“Although I have power to direct witnesses to attend the inquiry and produce evidence, any witness is entitled to claim the privilege against self-incrimination in relation to criminal offences.

“No court or inquiry has the power to override that legal principle and so, if the right is exercised, as I believe it would be by some witnesses, the inquiry could be deprived of some very important and a significant area of evidence.

“Indemnity or the undertaking that has been granted is that witnesses before this inquiry will not be prosecuted on the basis of written or oral evidence they give to this inquiry.

“It relates solely to evidence produced to this inquiry, it does not prevent the prosecution of any individual on the basis of any independent evidence such as direct witness testimony or CCTV, so no-one will be let off who would otherwise have been prosecuted.

“It will allow the inquiry to receive evidence which it would not otherwise have received and it means that no-one will be able to claim the right of silence on the grounds that the evidence might incriminate them.

“It deprives them of that protection and it will allow me, if necessary, to insist on answers being given or risk referral to the High Court.”

Mr Kark QC also revealed that CCTV included in the police investigation will not immediately be viewed by all parties involved but will be available to the inquiry panel at the early stages of the public hearings.

The inquiry is due to continue on Tuesday with an opening statement from counsel for the inquiry.