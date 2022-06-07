Muckamore Abbey Hospital inquiry told it will be impossible to pursue every line of enquiry that will arise

Family and supporters of patients of Muckamore Abbey Hospital outside the Corn Exchange in Belfast, as the first day of the inquiry got underway. (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

It will be impossible for the Muckamore Abbey public inquiry to examine every last line of enquiry during its efforts to establish what went wrong at the hospital.

Continuing his opening address today, counsel for the inquiry, Sean Doran QC, said given the scale of the task ahead, the panel will have to “adopt a suitably proportionate approach”.

The inquiry opened its public hearings on Monday and is set to be presented a wide range of harrowing evidence from relatives of patients and former patients of the hospital.

It is also expected to hear from staff, health officials and Northern Ireland’s health watchdog, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority, whose role it is to carry out inspections of healthcare facilities to ensure minimum safety standards are being met.

Explaining the inquiry’s terms of reference, Mr Doran said it will examine individual conduct but will also look at whether systemic failings contributed to the alleged abuse that happened at the hospital.

Mr Doran continued: “The inquiry will, of course, be mindful of the need to adopt a proportionate approach to its work where that is appropriate.

“The nature of the issues that have given rise to this inquiry clearly required the timeframe to be an extended one.

“It was also important that the inquiry’s work should not be confined to a narrow, fact-finding exercise. The core issue of abuse cannot be examined in isolation from the context and structures within which it occurred.

“Recommendations to improve future practices, procedures and structures cannot properly be made without a sound basis in evidence. The inquiry will need to draw upon a significant body of evidence and information in order to discharge its responsibilities.

“It is, however, worth sounding a slight note of caution at this point.

“The terms of reference do indeed cover multiple issues, but the core objectives must always be kept in plain view.

“The inquiry will need to adopt a suitably proportionate approach to the issues in order to complete its work within a reasonable timeframe.

“It would be virtually impossible to pursue every single line of enquiry that will arise from the evidence in the same degree of detail.”

Mr Doran said that as the inquiry moves forward, it will have to make decisions as to where its resources will most effectively channelled.

He also said it is “important to be realistic about what the inquiry can achieve”.

On Monday, the chair of the inquiry, Tom Kark QC, said witnesses to the inquiry will be able to give evidence without fear that it will be used against them in a criminal prosecution.

He said he had sought an assurance of indemnity for witnesses to ensure they could provide a full and frank account of their experiences at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The hospital is at the centre of the UK’s largest ever police investigation into abuse of vulnerable adults.

Detectives have viewed more than 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from the hospital and the PSNI’s public protection branch submitted the first file to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in April 2020.

Four files of multiple suspects have now been submitted for consideration by the PPS, along with individual files relating to single suspects.

In total, 38 people have been reported to the PPS.

From these 38, eight suspects are currently progressing through the courts.

To date, 34 people have been arrested, while more than 70 staff have been suspended as a precaution.

The inquiry continues.