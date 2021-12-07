Muckamore Abbey hospital investigation: Man (53) released following arrest

A 53-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has been released by police pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was held by detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital.

A total of 26 arrests have been made so far in the investigation.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital - which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim - first came to light in 2017.

Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of a major investigation.

Seven people are also to face charges for a range of offences including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at the hospital.

An inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital officially began in October and is to be overseen by Tom Kark QC.