Muckamore Abbey hospital probe: Woman (34) released

A woman who was arrested by detectives investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital in Antrim, has been released.

The PSNI said: “A 34-year-old female arrested this morning (Tuesday 11 May) by detectives from the Police Service’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has been released pending report to the PPS.”

Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.