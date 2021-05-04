Muckamore Abbey hospital probe: Woman (42) released

A 42-year-old woman arrested in connection with an ongoing PSNI probe into allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital was released on Tuesday evening pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

She had been arrested on Tuesday morning.

Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.