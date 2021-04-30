Muckamore Abbey hospital probe: Woman (52) released

A 52-year-old woman arrested by detectives probing allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

According to the PSNI, the woman was arrested on Thursday 29 April.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch made the subsequent announcement on Friday.

Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.

A public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey was announced last year by Health Minister Robin Swann. He said at the time patients and families would have the opportunity to influence its remit and scope.