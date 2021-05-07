Muckamore Abbey hospital probe: Woman (58) released

A 58-year-old woman arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The woman was arrested on Thursday morning in Antrim

Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the PPS for a range of offences.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.