Muckamore Abbey hospital probe: Woman (58) released
Eimear McGovern
A 58-year-old woman arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The woman was arrested on Thursday morning in Antrim
Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the PPS for a range of offences.
Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.