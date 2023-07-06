Muckamore Abbey Hospital to close by June 2024

Muckamore Abbey Hospital is set to close by next June, it has been announced.

The Co Antrim facility for those with learning difficulties is at the centre of a criminal investigation and an ongoing public inquiry following allegations of the abuse of patients.

The Department of Health said the planned closure of Muckamore will be dependent on all remaining patients being appropriately resettled in what it termed “community settings”.

The department’s permanent secretary Peter May said he believed the planned date should provide sufficient time to discharge the remaining patients.

“This is an overriding priority and the department is working with all (Health) Trusts to develop safe discharge arrangements for all patients by this date,” he said.

“I can give a firm commitment that the closure will be a carefully managed and phased process. A detailed closure plan will be developed, co-produced by patients and families.

“It will clearly set out how the services currently provided on the Muckamore site will be delivered in agreed alternative settings.”

Mr May said he believes closure is in the public interest, describing the model of care as “outdated and not fit for purpose”.

“Living in the community, as part of that local community, is a much better alternative for people with learning disabilities,” he said.

“It is also the case that services at Muckamore remain very fragile. The proportion of agency nursing staff working on the site remains high, which continues to represent a vulnerability for both the safety and the sustainability of services.”

The Belfast Health Trust welcomed announcement.

“Closure of this large hospital site is in line with the Trust’s vision for a Learning Disability service embedded in the community that supports individuals to lead full and rewarding lives,” the Trust said in a statement.

“We understand that a small number of our patients have lived on the Muckamore site for many years. To them, and their families, the hospital has become a home and today’s announcement might lead to uncertainty and anxiety.

“We are fully committed to supporting those patients and families as they move to new homes in the community and will do our utmost to ensure that the transition is as seamless as possible.”