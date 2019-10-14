Muckamore Abbey: Police arrest man (30) in connection with abuse allegations

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the Co Antrim Hospital made the arrest in the Antrim area on Monday.

Police have been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about the physical and mental abuse of patients.

The hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Twenty staff, mainly nurses, have been suspended at the hospital since 2017.