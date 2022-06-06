Muckamore Abbey: Robin Swann hopes inquiry provides ‘answers’

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he hopes an inquiry into allegations of abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital will provide answers for patients and families.

It comes as public hearings are set to get underway in the inquiry on Monday, when the inquiry's chair Tom Kark QC will make his opening statement.

On Monday morning, Mr Swann said: "I believe it is appropriate today for me to publicly reiterate my previous apology on behalf of the Health and Social Care system to all the patients and families who have been so badly let down."

He added: "As I stated in September 2020 when I announced my intention to establish an inquiry, patients and families need more than apologies. They deserve the truth on what has happened and how it was allowed to happen. I trust that this public inquiry will provide the answers that are required."

Participants in the inquiry include the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, which is in chare of the hospital, the Department of Health, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority and the PSNI, as well as the parents of patients.

Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Co Antrim is already at the centre of the UK's biggest ever police investigation into the abuse of vulnerable adults. Detectives have viewed about 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from inside the hospital.

Some staff working at the hospital are alleged to have carried out physical and mental abuse as well as "wilful neglect" of vulnerable patients.

To date, police have arrested 34 people in connection with the investigation. Eight people have been charged and more than 70 staff have been suspended as a precaution.