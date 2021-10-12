Muckamore Abbey scandal: Families to meet chair of inquiry

Families of Muckamore Abbey residents are to meet with the chair of the public inquiry examining allegations of abuse at the hospital.

Solicitor Claire McKeegan, from Phoenix Law, represents the families and said they be seeking an assurance that any recommendations made by Tom Kark QC will be implemented.

“They want to know that any of his recommendations will have sufficient teeth,” she said.

“We need to ensure that changes will actually be made after all of this because we know that the Executive has a penchant for storing documents and recommendations from public inquiries on the shelf where they just gather dust.

“The families also need to be reassured that sanctions will be imposed on those who are found to have caused harm to their loved ones.”

Ms McKeegan was speaking as the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry officially opened, with Mr Kark QC offering a reassurance that he will oversee “a thorough and impartial investigation”.

He continued: “Over the coming weeks the Inquiry team and I will be continuing the work, which has already started, including finalising our premises in central Belfast, and preparing for the public hearings which we hope to start in the spring of next year.

“We will now be holding a number of engagement events to explain the work of the Inquiry and to encourage people to come forward and make contact with us.

“It is important that all those who have information, of whatever nature, come forward as early as possible and engage with the Inquiry.

“I recognise that this may be an extremely distressing time for some and can assure individuals that all engagement with the Inquiry will be strictly confidential and you will be treated with sensitivity.”

The Inquiry website is live and can be found by logging on to www.mainquiry.org.uk.

Details of the public engagement events and how to book to attend can be found on the website.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital — which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim — first came to light in 2017.

Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of a major investigation.

At present seven people are to be prosecuted and more than 20 have been arrested for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.