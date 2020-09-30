Muckamore Abbey: Woman arrested in hospital abuse probe released pending PPS report

Muckamore Abbey Hospital is at centre of an abuse probe

A woman arrested by police investigating claims of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The 44-year-old was apprehended in the Antrim area on Wednesday and was the 11th arrest so far in the probe. No one has been charged as yet.

Police are investigating claims of ill-treatment of patients at the Antrim hospital which treats people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Police are investigating claims of physical and mental abuse of patients in the psychiatric intensive care unit between 2017-18.

It is suspected that 1,500 criminal assaults took place over a number of months in a ward with six beds in the hospital. Police have been reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage.

There have been 59 precautionary suspensions of staff.

Health Minister Robin Swann also confirmed a public inquiry will be held into alleged abuse at the hospital.

The inquiry follows two reports into the abuse at Muckamore - a serious adverse incident report and a recently-published review into the leadership and governance of Muckamore by Belfast Trust.