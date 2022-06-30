Multi-million-pound investment will help boost 47 environmental projects across NI

Jesse McFadden, Mournes Path Work Ranger from National Trust, shows Environment Minister Edwin Poots how funding from the Environment Fund has helped improve trails on Slieve Donard in Newcastle.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots has announced that 28 organisations are set to benefit from £4million to help deliver 47 key environmental projects across Northern Ireland.

The Minister said that thanks to his department’s Environment Fund, the projects - including nature-rich trails, coastline protection and restoration of peatlands will now go ahead.

He made the announcement during a visit to Mourne Park on Thursday, which was recently purchased by the Woodland Trust with support from DAERA’s Environment Fund (EF).

“Visiting Mourne Park today was incredible and a great chance to see how our Environment Fund has helped in the restoration of this special place of ancient woodland,” he said.

“It is being managed in a way that will safeguard this special landscape that includes the flora, fauna and the views into and out from this gem of a site.

“I believe today’s £4million announcement will deliver similar benefits by supporting Green Growth and proactively delivering opportunities so that people can spend time enjoying nature which benefits mental health and well-being.

“It brings to £7million the total amount of funding DAERA has invested this year alone in these environmental partnerships between the community, government and businesses. It shows that collectively we are doing all that we can to actively protect and enhance our varied countryside and wildlife,” he added.

Minister Poots said applications for the new EF funding were received from a range of not for profit organisations and councils to help with nature recovery and to help connect people with nature.

“Projects range from the creation of nature-rich trails and walkways to outdoor recreation facilities which benefit our communities, to protection of our coastline and the restoration of peatlands and habitats.

“This collective working is exemplified by The Mourne Wildfire Recovery Project which I have also visited today to see the excellent collective work being done. I want to thank the National Trust for its unwavering commitment to restore the habitat on the Mournes following last year’s devastating wildfires. There is more work required however the message is prevention is better than cure so please over the holidays continue to enjoy the outdoors but be responsible in how you do it,” the Minister added.