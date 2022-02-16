Multiple cars in Newtownabbey ‘criminally damaged’

Police are appealing for information after multiple cars in Newtownabbey were criminally damaged on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9.30pm, a number of cars were damaged at a commercial premises on the Shore Road in the town on February 13.

A police spokesperson said: "A male, described as wearing a dark coloured coat, dark trousers and a baseball cap was seen in the area at the time.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1167 of 14/02/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. "