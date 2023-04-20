Multiple firefighting teams tackle gorse fire in Co Down

A number of fire crews are from attempting to get a gorse fire under control in Co Down.

The fire has taken hold close to Moneyscalp Wood.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “Fire Crews from Rathfriland, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Newcastle, Downpatrick and a Command Unit from Lisburn have been in attendance since mid-afternoon at this incident.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Members of the public are asked to avoid this area.”

Earlier on Thursday, NIFRS issued a warning to the public after attending more than 1,200 wildfires last year.

Read more Fire service issue wildfire warning after attending over 1,200 last year in NI

The warning comes amid a recent spell of warmer weather, with the NIFRS calling for people to be vigilant to the risks associated with the fires.

In total, the fire service dealt with 1,239 wildfires last year, all of which were caused by human behaviour and all of which were preventable, Group Commander Ryan Thompson, NIFRS Lead Wildfire Officer has said.

"NIFRS responded to 1,239 preventable wildfires across Northern Ireland last year taking our Firefighters away from local towns and communities, where they would be ready to respond when they are needed most,” he said.

"It is encouraging that there has been a 37% drop in wildfires last year compared to the previous year, but we still need to be vigilant as every wildfire is completely avoidable.

“Wildfires are caused by human behaviour and so we are calling on the community to be alert to the risk of wildfires when enjoying the countryside.”