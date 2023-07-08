Multiple shots fired at home during ‘extremely reckless’ attack in Armagh

Two people have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Armagh.

A man and a woman were inside the property in the Callan Bridge Park area of of the city when it was targeted on Saturday morning.

The were both unharmed in the “extremely reckless attack” which happened just after 12.30am.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said it was reported that a number of shots were fired through a window at the rear of the home.

“Damage was caused to the window and a surrounding PVC pane,” he added.

“A man and woman were inside the property at the time of the report – thankfully no injuries were reported.

“This was an extremely reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences and our enquiries are underway to determine what happened and who was involved."

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile footage that could help their investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 66 of 08/07/23.