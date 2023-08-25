Multiple young people feared dead after freak crash on way to Leaving Cert party in Co Tipperary

Three teenage girls and a male in his 20s were travelling in car.Vehicle is believed to have overturned outside Clonmel, Co Tipperary.Two of those involved are understood to be siblings

Multiple young people are believed to have died and others have been critically injured in a freak road traffic collision in Co Tipperary.

It is understood that the four involved were travelling to a Leaving Cert celebration and were in a single vehicle which was involved in a collision outside Clonmel.

Local reports indicated that the four, a driver and three passengers, suffered a combination of serious and critical injuries with several being pronounced dead before they could be transferred to hospital.

Initial reports are that the vehicle involved may have been bringing a group of young people to a Leaving Cert function in the Tipperary town when the accident occurred.

The collision happened shortly after 7pm on the Mountain Road on the southern approach to the town.

Initial fears are that the vehicle involved may have spun out of control and then overturned along a very steep part of the road.

It is not believed that any other vehicle was involved.

Gardaí confirmed that they are dealing with a number of fatalities.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision near Clonmel. Initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased."

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene."

"Gardaí are also in the process of informing families of this tragic incident and request time and space during which to do so."

The Mountain Road is notorious locally for having a very steep incline in parts.

It links the south Tipperary town with Waterford and the eastern section of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A major emergency services response was triggered to the collision with multiple ambulances, Tipperary Fire Brigade and Garda units at the scene.

The road has been closed to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the area with diversions being put in place.

A major emergency response has been triggered in South Tipperary General Hospital with standby medical support in both University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Cork University Hospital (CUH).