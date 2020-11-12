Mum fined £100 after child dropped toy from pram, NI council told during penalty increase talks

The mother of a child who dropped a toy from a pram was fined £100 for littering, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been told.

Speaking at a meeting of the council's direct services committee, Ulster Unionist councillor Maureen Morrow warned that some firms employed to enforce penalties gave "no leeway".

She also told members she had heard from a Scottish counterpart of an enforcement company that fined a pensioner £100 for accidentally dropping a tissue on a pavement.

"She was given no warning and no chance to pick it up," Ms Morrow added.

"We need to look at these issues. We do not want to get into the same situation."

The council agreed to employ a private enforcement company to patrol hotspots after it emerged just three penalties had been issued for dog-fouling.

This was despite as many as 50 dumped bags of dog dirt having to be recently cleared from a tree at the side of the pitch at Larne Rugby Club.

The council said that while most citizens were responsible, "unfortunately, there are those who continue to flout the law when it comes to dog-fouling, fly-tipping and littering".

The local authority has been asked by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to support a request for dog-fouling legislation to be updated, for penalty-setting powers to be devolved to local authorities, and for fixed penalties for dog-fouling and littering to be increased from £80 to £250.

Ms Morrow voiced concern over the potential £250 penalty, describing it as "a bit expensive".

"£80 in most cases will make people stop and think about ensuring the area is left clear, (but) £250 is too much," the councillor explained.

"It is an awful high rate to raise it by at a time when we are handing it over to a private company to make money from it rather than the council."

Alliance councillor Geraldine Mulvenna said: "It is quite a hike but, at the end of the day, we all know it is a continuous problem right across the whole borough. It does not get any better."

The DUP's Tommy Nicholl added: "We have been bothered by this for a long time, but I do not think the size of the fine will affect it. It is the policing of it.

"We could have a £500 fine, but if we are not going to police it and bring people to court, you might as well forget about it."